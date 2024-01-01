How do I Make the First Letter of a String Uppercase in JavaScript?

You want to capitalize the first letter of a string using JavaScript. How do you do this?
To make the first letter of a string uppercase, get the first letter, convert it to uppercase, and then add the rest of the string to it:
const str = "name"; const modStr = str[0].toUpperCase() + str.slice(1); console.log(str); // name console.log(modStr); // Name
The
toUpperCase() method converts a string value to uppercase. The
slice() method is used to get all of the characters from index position 1 to the end of the string. The uppercase first letter is concatenated with the rest of the string. This method does not alter the original string.
You can also use the
charAt() method to get the first character of the string:
str.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + str.slice(1);
