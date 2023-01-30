How do I refresh a page using JavaScript?

The Problem

You want a page to refresh. You may want to do this to get new data after a user performs a certain action. How can you do this using JavaScript?

The Solution

There are two Web API methods for refreshing a page: location.reload() and history.go() . These methods are not part of the JavaScript language but are used with JavaScript.

Using location.reload()

The read-only properties window.location and document.location (which is the same as window.document.location ) return a Location object, which contains information about the current URL. The Location object has a reload() method that can be used to reload the current page. For example, reload() can be used to refresh a page using a “Refresh page” button:

Click to Copy <button id="btnRefresh" type="button"> Refresh page </button>

The "Refresh page" button element is selected and stored in a variable. You can then add a "click" event to it:

Click to Copy const refreshBtn = document.getElementById("btnRefresh"); function handleClick() { window.location.reload(); } refreshBtn.addEventListener("click", handleClick);

The page is refreshed when the “Refresh page” button is clicked.

Using history.go()

Alternatively, you can refresh a page using the history.go() method to load a specific page from the session history or to go backward or forward through the session history. This method takes in a single argument, delta , that indicates the position in history to move to, relative to the current page. A negative delta value moves backward in the session history, and a positive value moves forward. If you add no argument or set delta to 0 , the history.go() method has the same effect as calling location.reload() and the current page will reload.

We can replace window.location.reload() in our previous code example with history.go() like this: