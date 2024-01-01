How do I Replace all Occurrences of a String in JavaScript?

You want to replace all occurrences of a substring in a string. This could be a character, a word, or multiple words. For example, you want to kebab case a string of words:
const myString = "the quick brown fox";
You need to replace all the empty spaces
-. How do you do this?
The simplest and best way to replace multiple occurrences of a substring in a string is to use the
replaceAll method. There are other methods you can use if you need to support older browsers.
replaceAll() Method
The
replaceAll() method has two arguments:
pattern and
replacement. It returns a new string with all matches of the
pattern replaced by a
replacement. The
pattern is a string or regular expression (
RegExp). The
replacement is a string or function called for each match.
To replace all the empty spaces
- in the example string below, you can call
replaceAll() with the following two string arguments:
const myString = "the quick brown fox"; const result = myString.replaceAll(" ", "-"); console.log(result); // the-quick-brown-fox
Using a regular expression for the
pattern argument is useful for more complex replacements, such as case-insensitive replacements:
const myString = "Apples pears apples strawberries"; const pattern = /apples/gi; const replacement = "grapes"; const result = myString.replaceAll(pattern, replacement); console.log(result); // grapes pears grapes strawberries
If the
pattern argument uses a regular expression, it must be a global regular expression. This is indicated by the
g flag. If you don’t add the
g flag, you’ll get the following error:
Uncaught TypeError: replaceAll must be called with a global RegExp
The
replaceAll() method is relatively new. It was introduced in ES2021 and works with all major browsers. If you have to support older versions of browsers, check that they support
replaceAll().
replace() Method
The
replace() method is similar to the
replaceAll() method, the difference being that if the
pattern argument is a string, only the first occurrence will be replaced. You can get the
replace() method to replace all occurrences by using a global regular expression for the
pattern argument:
const myString = "Apples pears apples strawberries"; const pattern = /apples/gi; const replacement = "grapes"; const result = myString.replace(pattern, replacement); console.log(result); // grapes pears grapes strawberries
split() and
join()
You can also replace all occurrences of a string by first passing in the substring to be replaced in the
split() method and then using the
join() method to join the returned array with the new substring.
The
split() method searches for the passed-in
separator argument in the string. The
separator is the pattern that describes where each split should occur — the substring to be replaced. The
split() method returns an array of strings, split at each point where the
separator occurs.
The
join() method returns a new string by concatenating all of the elements in the array returned by the
split() method. The array elements are joined using the new replacement substring.
const myString = "the quick brown fox"; const resultArr = myString.split(" "); console.log(resultArr); // [ "the", "quick", "brown", "fox" ] console.log(resultArr.join("-")); // the-quick-brown-fox
This method is not suitable for more complex replacements, such as case-insensitive replacements.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.