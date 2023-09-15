How to add a class to an HTML element with JavaScript

David Y.

September 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I add one or more additional classes to an HTML element that already has a class defined? For example, I want to transform this:

Click to Copy <p class="article-content" id="target"> This is the first paragraph of my article. </p>

Into this:

Click to Copy <p class="article-content highlighted" id="target"> This is the first paragraph of my article. </p>

The Solution

The preferred way to do this in modern JavaScript is by using the add() method on the element’s classList property. For example, using the HTML p element defined above:

Click to Copy const myParagraph = document.getElementById("target"); myParagraph.classList.add("highlighted");

To undo this change, we can use the remove method:

Click to Copy myParagraph.classList.remove("highlighted");

Note that if the class to be removed is not present in the element’s classList , this method will do nothing.

An alternative, more brittle method for achieving this is by directly editing className , which contains the string assigned to the element’s class attribute. We could do this as follows:

Click to Copy myParagraph.className += " highlighted"

Note that we’ve placed a space in front of our additional class to separate it from the element’s existing classes.