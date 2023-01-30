How to check if a key exists in a JavaScript object

You want to check if a key exists in a JavaScript object. How do you do this?
There are multiple methods you can use to check if a property, which can also be called a key, exists in an object. The method you choose to use depends on whether you want to check for inherited properties and whether the value of the property could be
undefined.
hasOwnProperty() Method
The
hasOwnProperty() method takes a property name as an argument and returns a boolean indicating whether the object has the property:
const item = { name: "Macbook Pro", price: 20000, year: 2021 }; console.log(item.hasOwnProperty("price")); // true
in Operator
The
in operator returns a boolean indicating if the specified property is in the object:
const item = { name: "Macbook Pro", price: 20000, year: 2021 }; console.log("price" in item); // true
Unlike the
hasOwnProperty() method, the
in operator also checks whether the property exists on the object’s prototype chain, which contains properties inherited by all newly created objects such as the
toString() method. However, if you specifically want to check for a property of an object instance that was added and not inherited, the
hasOwnProperty() method is a better choice than the
in operator.
Property accessors use dot notation or bracket notation to give access to an object’s properties. You can use property accessors with the strict inequality operator (
!==) to determine if a key exists in an object:
console.log(item.price !== undefined); // true console.log(item["price"] !== undefined); // true
If the property you’re checking for may have a value of
undefined, using property accessors is not recommended. This method may lead you to conclude that the property does not exist when it does exist but has a value of
undefined. In these situations, it is preferable to use the
hasOwnProperty() method or the
in operator.
