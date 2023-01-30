How to compare two dates with JavaScript

You want to compare two dates with JavaScript. How can you do this?
To compare two dates, first make a
Date object for each date. The
Date object is used to represent a single moment in time and has methods for formatting dates and doing time zone conversions.
Next, you can compare the two
Date objects using comparison operators (
>,
<,
=, and
>=):
const date1 = new Date("December 15, 2022"); const date2 = new Date("December 16, 2022"); if (date1 < date2) { console.log("date1 is earlier than date2"); } else if (date1 > date2) { console.log("date1 is later than date2"); } else { console.log("date1 and date2 are the same"); } // date1 is earlier than date2
Comparing two
Date objects does not work when you use equality operators (
==,
!=,
===, or
!==):
const date1 = new Date("December 15, 2022"); const date2 = new Date("December 15, 2022"); if (date1 === date2) { console.log("date1 and date2 are the same"); } else { console.log("date1 and date2 are not the same"); } // date1 and date2 are not the same
Equality operators don’t work when comparing two
Date objects, because JavaScript objects are compared by reference, not value. Two
Date variables are not considered to be the same unless they point to the same
Date object in memory.
When comparing
Date objects, it’s best to first convert the
Date to a timestamp number or a date string to avoid any issues with equality operators. If the
Date constructor is called without the
new operator, it ignores all arguments and returns a string representing the current time. It’s the same as calling
new Date().toString().
Use the
toString() method to return a string representation of the
Date object showing the date and time in the user’s time zone. The
toString() method is a combination of
toDateString() and
toTimeString():
console.log(new Date().toString()); // Mon Dec 19 2022 09:51:24 GMT+0200 (South Africa Standard Time)
To get a numerical representation of the
Date, you can call the
getTime() or
valueOf method. Both methods return the number of milliseconds since January 1, 1970, 00:00:00 UTC.
You can also use other
Date instance methods to convert
Date objects into formatted strings or numbers for comparing. For example, you can get the year, month, week, day, hour, minutes, or seconds of a
Date:
const date = new Date("December 22, 2022, 13:42:33"); const [year, month, week, day, hour, minutes, seconds] = [ date.getFullYear(), date.getMonth(), date.getDay(), date.getDate(), date.getHours(), date.getMinutes(), date.getSeconds(), ]; console.log(year, month, week, day, hour, minutes, seconds); // 2022 11 4 22 13 42 33
The
getMonth() method returns the index of the month, which starts at 0. The
getDay() method returns the index of the week, which starts at 0 on Sunday.
For more complex comparisons, you can use a library such as
date-fns, which has multiple utility functions to help make comparisons easier.
