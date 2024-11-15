How To Concatenate Two Slices in Go
Venter C.—
You don’t know how to concatenate two slices in Go.
In Go, the
append() function can be used to concatenate two slices by appending one to the other.
The following example demonstrates how
append() is used to merge two integer slices into one:
package main import "fmt" func main() { slice1 := []int{1, 2, 3} slice2 := []int{4, 5, 6} // Concatenate slices concatenated := append(slice1, slice2...) fmt.Println("Concatenated Slice:", concatenated) }
This returns the following output:
Concatenated Slice: [1 2 3 4 5 6]
Note: The
... operator is used to unpack the elements of the second slice when passing it to the
append() function.
Slices are a fundamental data type in Go. Combining slices in this way allows you to create a new slice that contains the elements of both input slices. This approach works for slices of any data type, not just integers. Simply change the string types (for example, from
[]int to
[]string or
[]byte).
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.