How To Convert a Zero-Terminated Byte Array to a String in Go
Venter C.—
When working with C libraries or system calls in Go, you encounter a zero-terminated byte array.
A zero-terminated byte array is a sequence of bytes that end with a null byte (
0x00). This is a common way to represent strings in C, using a null byte to mark the end of a string.
You can use the
bytes.IndexByte function to find the position of the null byte, then use the
string type conversion to convert the byte array to a string.
Consider the following example:
package main import ( "bytes" "fmt" ) func ZeroTerminatedToString(byteArray []byte) string { nullIndex := bytes.IndexByte(byteArray, 0) // Find the first occurrence of the null byte (\x00) if nullIndex == -1 { return string(byteArray) // No null terminator found, convert entire slice } return string(byteArray[:nullIndex]) // Slice up to the null terminator } func main() { // Example byte array with a zero-terminator byteArray := []byte{'H', 'e', 'l', 'l', 'o', 0, 'W', 'o', 'r', 'l', 'd'} str := ZeroTerminatedToString(byteArray) fmt.Println(str) }
This returns the following output:
Hello
This approach ensures that only the first part of the byte array, up to the first zero byte, is considered. If your input is guaranteed to have a null terminator, this function will safely extract the intended string.
bytes package documentation
IndexBytes function documentation
