How to format numbers as currency strings

You want to format a number as a currency string to display to a user. How do you do this?
You can create an
Intl.NumberFormat object to format a number as a currency string. To create the object, call the
Intl.NumberFormat() constructor. This object allows for language-sensitive number formatting.
The
Intl.NumberFormat() constructor has two optional arguments:
locales and
options. The
locales argument is a language tag string or an array of language tag strings. If you don’t pass in a
locales string, the browser detects the preferred language of the user. The
options object has multiple properties that can be set. For creating a currency string, set the formatting
style property to “currency” and set the
currency property to the ISO 4217 currency code for the currency. You can find a list of the currency codes here.
Here’s an example of how to format a number as a currency string:
const { format } = new Intl.NumberFormat('en-US', { style: 'currency', currency: 'USD', }); console.log(format(101.04)); // $101.04 console.log(format(99.99)); // $99.99
You can also set the
currencyDisplay property of the
options object to change how the currency is displayed. The default value is “symbol” but if you change it to “name”, the localized currency name is displayed. You can also control the number of decimal places by using the
maximumFractionDigits property:
const { format } = new Intl.NumberFormat('en-US', { style: 'currency', currency: 'USD', maximumFractionDigits: 1, currencyDisplay: 'name', }); console.log(format(101.04)); // 101.0 US dollars console.log(format(99.99)); // 100.0 US dollars
If you need to round the fractional digits of the currency to the nearest fractional increment, for example 0.1, you can use the
roundingIncrement property:
const { format } = new Intl.NumberFormat('en-Za', { style: 'currency', currency: 'ZAR', maximumFractionDigits: 2, roundingIncrement: 10, }); console.log(format(84.34)); // R 84,30 console.log(format(22.35)); // R 22,40
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.