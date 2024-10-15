How To Print Struct Fields in Go
You don’t know how to see the values that a struct contains.
Because struct fields in Go are just values, printing them out can be as simple as printing any variable:
package main import "fmt" type Example struct { ID int Title string } func main() { example := Example{ ID: 42, Title: "Example title", } fmt.Printf("example struct: ID: %d, Title: %s", example.ID, example.Title)
This prints:
example struct: ID: 42, Title: Example title
If you want to print the entire struct and include its field names automatically, you can use a special verb to do so:
package main import ( "encoding/json" "fmt" "log" ) type Example struct { ID int Title string List []int } func main() { example := Example{ ID: 42, Title: "Example title", List: []int{1, 2, 3}, } fmt.Printf("%+v", example) }
This prints:
{ID:42 Title:Example title List:[1 2 3]}
Alternatively, if you want to print something easier to see over multiple lines, you can use the
json.MarshallIndent function to print it as indented JSON:
func main() { example := Example{ ID: 42, Title: "Example title", List: []int{1, 2, 3}, } bytes, err := json.MarshalIndent(example, "", "\t") if err != nil { log.Fatal("failed to marshal example", err) } fmt.Println(string(bytes)) }
This prints:
{ "ID": 42, "Title": "Example title", "List": [ 1, 2, 3 ] }
