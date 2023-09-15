How to return only the date from a SQL Server DateTime datatype

SQL Server returns a date with time information included.
SELECT GETDATE(); -- 2023-08-09T11:33:38.513Z
SELECT * from Person; -- Id Name CreatedAt -- -- ---- --------- -- 1 Amir 2023-08-09T11:37:03.32Z
So how do you return or display just the date part of the
datetime? For example,
2023-08-09.
The simplest solution is to use
CAST. This code works in SQL Server 2008 and later versions.
SELECT CAST(GETDATE() AS DATE); -- 2023-08-09
You can further format this date in your application’s code to look however you prefer.
If you want to specify a custom date format in SQL itself, such as “month-day-year” used in the United States of America, you can use the FORMAT function.
SELECT FORMAT (GETDATE(), 'MM-dd-yy'); -- 08-09-23
If you are using an old version of SQL Server then the
date type isn’t available since only
datetime is supported. You have to use the following code to remove the time portion from the date:
SELECT DATEADD(dd, 0, DATEDIFF(dd, 0, GETDATE())); -- 2023-08-09T00:00:00Z
This uses days (
dd) to create a new date with zero hours, in other words, midnight. To strip the time portion away completely, use the following
CONVERT function:
SELECT CONVERT(VARCHAR, DATEADD(dd, 0, DATEDIFF(dd, 0, GETDATE())), 112); -- 20230809
Unlike
CAST,
CONVERT allows you to specify a date format. Here we use
112.
You can’t use a custom format with
CONVERT, but there are many formats to choose from. Pick one from the first two columns in the table below.
|Without century (yy)
|With century (yyyy)
|Standard
|Input/output
|-
|0 or 100
|Default for
datetime and
smalldatetime
|mon dd yyyy hh:miAM (or PM)
|1
|101
|U.S.
|1 = mm/dd/yy, 101 = mm/dd/yyyy
|2
|102
|ANSI
|2 = yy.mm.dd, 102 = yyyy.mm.dd
|3
|103
|British/French
|3 = dd/mm/yy, 103 = dd/mm/yyyy
|4
|104
|German
|4 = dd.mm.yy, 104 = dd.mm.yyyy
|5
|105
|Italian
|5 = dd-mm-yy, 105 = dd-mm-yyyy
|6
|106
|-
|6 = dd mon yy, 106 = dd mon yyyy
|7
|107
|-
|7 = Mon dd, yy, 107 = Mon dd, yyyy
|8 or 24
|108
|-
|hh:mi:ss
|-
|9 or 109
|Default + milliseconds
|mon dd yyyy hh:mi:ss:mmmAM (or PM)
|10
|110
|USA
|10 = mm-dd-yy, 110 = mm-dd-yyyy
|11
|111
|JAPAN
|11 = yy/mm/dd, 111 = yyyy/mm/dd
|12
|112
|ISO
|12 = yymmdd, 112 = yyyymmdd
|-
|13 or 113
|Europe default + milliseconds
|dd mon yyyy hh:mi:ss:mmm (24-hour)
|14
|114
|-
|hh:mi:ss:mmm (24-hour)
|-
|20 or 120
|ODBC canonical
|yyyy-mm-dd hh:mi:ss (24-hour)
|-
|21 or 25 or 121
|ODBC canonical (with milliseconds) default for
time,
date,
datetime2, and
datetimeoffset
|yyyy-mm-dd hh:mi:ss.mmm (24-hour)
|22
|-
|U.S.
|mm/dd/yy hh:mi:ss AM (or PM)
|-
|23
|ISO8601
|yyyy-mm-dd
|126
|ISO8601
|yyyy-mm-ddThh:mi:ss.mmm (no spaces)
|127
|ISO8601 with time zone Z
|yyyy-MM-ddThh:mm:ss.fffZ (no spaces)
|-
|130
|Hijri
|dd mon yyyy hh:mi:ss:mmmAM
|-
|131
|Hijri
|dd/mm/yyyy hh:mi:ss:mmmAM
