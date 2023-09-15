How to return only the date from a SQL Server DateTime datatype

Richard C.

September 15, 2023

The Problem

SQL Server returns a date with time information included.

Click to Copy SELECT GETDATE(); -- 2023-08-09T11:33:38.513Z

Click to Copy SELECT * from Person; -- Id Name CreatedAt -- -- ---- --------- -- 1 Amir 2023-08-09T11:37:03.32Z

So how do you return or display just the date part of the datetime ? For example, 2023-08-09 .

The Solution

The simplest solution is to use CAST . This code works in SQL Server 2008 and later versions.

Click to Copy SELECT CAST(GETDATE() AS DATE); -- 2023-08-09

You can further format this date in your application’s code to look however you prefer.

If you want to specify a custom date format in SQL itself, such as “month-day-year” used in the United States of America, you can use the FORMAT function.

Click to Copy SELECT FORMAT (GETDATE(), 'MM-dd-yy'); -- 08-09-23

SQL Server 2008 and Earlier

If you are using an old version of SQL Server then the date type isn’t available since only datetime is supported. You have to use the following code to remove the time portion from the date:

Click to Copy SELECT DATEADD(dd, 0, DATEDIFF(dd, 0, GETDATE())); -- 2023-08-09T00:00:00Z

This uses days ( dd ) to create a new date with zero hours, in other words, midnight. To strip the time portion away completely, use the following CONVERT function:

Click to Copy SELECT CONVERT(VARCHAR, DATEADD(dd, 0, DATEDIFF(dd, 0, GETDATE())), 112); -- 20230809

Unlike CAST , CONVERT allows you to specify a date format. Here we use 112 .

You can’t use a custom format with CONVERT , but there are many formats to choose from. Pick one from the first two columns in the table below.