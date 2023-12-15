How to send a POST request in .NET using C#

In C#, how do you send an HTTP POST request to a URL?
Let’s take a simple example you can run in a terminal with
curl to a test site, and see if we can recreate it in .NET:
curl -X POST https://httpbin.org/post -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"name":"Alice"}' # Result returned by httpbin.org: { "args": {}, "data": "{\"name\":\"Alice\"}", "files": {}, "form": {}, "headers": { "Accept": "*/*", "Content-Length": "16", "Content-Type": "application/json", "Host": "httpbin.org", "User-Agent": "curl/7.81.0", "X-Amzn-Trace-Id": "Root=1-6571815c-1743cbd01a39a04a466fd1ab" }, "json": { "name": "Alice" }, "origin": "5.157.13.3", "url": "https://httpbin.org/post" }
Microsoft recommends using the
HttpClient for web requests.
Here’s a C# example that has the same result as the
curl command above:
using System; using System.Collections.Generic; using System.Net.Http; // for HttpClient using System.Threading.Tasks; public class Program { public static async Task Main() { using var client = new HttpClient(); var values = new Dictionary<string, string> { { "name", "alice" } }; var content = new FormUrlEncodedContent(values); var response = await client.PostAsync("https://httpbin.org/post", content); var responseString = await response.Content.ReadAsStringAsync(); Console.WriteLine(responseString); } }
We use an asynchronous
Main method, instead of the traditional
public static void Main(). This allows us to use
await so our app can do other work while waiting for a response from the website.
Your app should only have one instance of
HttpClient, to use as few network resources as possible. Every class in your app can share a single HttpClient. Here we are also instantiating
HttpClient with a
using statement so that .NET immediately frees its network resources when it is no longer in use.
To make the request, we create a dictionary with whatever POST key-value pairs we want to send and use the
client’s
PostAsync method to send the encoded data. The response is returned as a string, which we print.
If you prefer a more fluent or functional style of coding with fewer temporary variables, you can refactor this function as:
using var client = new HttpClient(); var data = new FormUrlEncodedContent(new Dictionary<string, string> { { "name", "alice" } }); var responseString = await client.PostAsync("https://httpbin.org/post", data) .Result .Content .ReadAsStringAsync(); Console.WriteLine(responseString);
Here’s how to make a GET request instead of a POST:
using System; using System.Net.Http; using System.Threading.Tasks; public class Program { public static async Task Main() { using var client = new HttpClient(); var response = await client.GetAsync("https://httpbin.org/get"); var responseString = await response.Content.ReadAsStringAsync(); Console.WriteLine(responseString); } } /* Response: { "args": {}, "headers": { "Host": "httpbin.org", "X-Amzn-Trace-Id": "Root=1-65718c3b-35fba5f01f87156337c46655" }, "origin": "40.112.208.75", "url": "https://httpbin.org/get" } */
We have only removed code from the POST request example, and changed
PostAsync to
GetAsync.
If you want to serialize and deserialize .NET objects to JSON strings to transfer them in HTTP requests, you can use Microsoft’s
JsonSerializer class. We have a simple example of this in this article.
You can also use the shortcut package
System.Net.Http.Json. It provides two methods to read and write JSON:
var data = new Person(Id: 1, Name: "Alice"); var response = await httpClient.PostAsJsonAsync("data", data); var todo = await response.Content.ReadFromJsonAsync<Person>();
Read Microsoft’s detailed documentation on the
HttpClient class here. It explains how to catch timeout exceptions and check status codes.
