How to show tables in PostgreSQL?

In PostgreSQL, how do you show all tables for a database?
Here are three solutions, ordered from fastest and most specific to PostgreSQL, to slowest but most generic.
Assume your database is called
db and you are running psql. First, choose (
\c) the database to work with, then display (
\d) all its tables (
\t).
\c db; \dt;
To run psql you can start it from a terminal. The command below assumes your username is
postgres and logs into the
db database directly:
psql db -U postgres;
You can also use the command
\d in psql, instead of
\dt, to show all tables, views, sequences, roles, and other database objects. For help on the command, enter
\? and page down to see all the variants of
\d. Push
q to quit the help.
You might want to show all tables in a terminal. This can be of use when running shell scripts to automate database tasks. The following terminal command (
-c) will display all tables in the
db database without having to type in psql.
psql -U postgres -c "\dt" db;
If you are using a general SQL app instead of psql, the following command will work. It will work in psql too.
SELECT * FROM pg_catalog.pg_tables WHERE schemaname='public';
Finally, this generic command will work across multiple database servers, including Postgres:
SELECT table_schema || '.' || table_name FROM information_schema.tables WHERE table_type = 'BASE TABLE' AND table_schema NOT IN ('pg_catalog', 'information_schema');
