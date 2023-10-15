How to show tables in PostgreSQL?

Richard C.

October 15, 2023

The Problem

In PostgreSQL, how do you show all tables for a database?

The Solution

Here are three solutions, ordered from fastest and most specific to PostgreSQL, to slowest but most generic.

PSQL

Assume your database is called db and you are running psql. First, choose ( \c ) the database to work with, then display ( \d ) all its tables ( \t ).

Click to Copy \c db; \dt;

To run psql you can start it from a terminal. The command below assumes your username is postgres and logs into the db database directly:

Click to Copy psql db -U postgres;

You can also use the command \d in psql, instead of \dt , to show all tables, views, sequences, roles, and other database objects. For help on the command, enter \? and page down to see all the variants of \d . Push q to quit the help.

You might want to show all tables in a terminal. This can be of use when running shell scripts to automate database tasks. The following terminal command ( -c ) will display all tables in the db database without having to type in psql.

Click to Copy psql -U postgres -c "\dt" db;

PostgresSQL SQL

If you are using a general SQL app instead of psql, the following command will work. It will work in psql too.

Click to Copy SELECT * FROM pg_catalog.pg_tables WHERE schemaname='public';

Generic SQL

Finally, this generic command will work across multiple database servers, including Postgres: