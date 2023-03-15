How to submit an AJAX form using jQuery

Matthew C.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

You want to submit form data in an asynchronous HTTP request using JavaScript (AJAX). You may want to do this to add custom client-side form validation. Suppose you have the following form, with a name and email input:

Click to Copy <form> <label for="name">Name</label> <input type="text" id="name" name="name" placeholder="Name" /> <label for="email">Email</label> <input type="email" id="email" name="email" placeholder="email@example.com" /> <button type="submit">Submit</button> </form>

How do you submit this form using jQuery?

The Solution

You can use the jQuery ajax() method to perform an AJAX request:

Click to Copy $('form').submit(function (e) { e.preventDefault(); const data = { name: $('#name').val(), email: $('#email').val(), }; $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: 'http://localhost:1337/api/form', data: JSON.stringify(data), contentType: 'application/json', }) .done((data) => { console.log({ data }); }) .fail((err) => { console.error(err); }) .always(() => { console.log('always called'); }); });

Here we select the form element and then bind a submit event handler function to the form using the jQuery submit() method. We prevent the form from being submitted to the server by calling the Event.preventDefault() method in the event handler. This allows us to control the form submission with jQuery.

We then get the value of the inputs and use the ajax() method to post the data to the server. The body data type in data must match the “Content-Type” header.

You can also use the jQuery post() method to specifically make AJAX POST requests.

After a successful POST request, the done() method is called. If an error occurs, the fail() method is called. You can use these callback functions for client-side data validation. The always() callback runs if the request is successful or if there is an error.

You can also use vanilla JavaScript to make an AJAX request using the Fetch API:

Click to Copy const form = document.querySelector('form'); async function postData(url = '', data = {}) { const response = await fetch(url, { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, body: JSON.stringify(data), }); if (!response.ok) { throw new Error('Network response was not OK'); } return response.json(); } form.addEventListener('submit', (e) => { const formInputs = form.getElementsByTagName('input'); let formData = {}; for (let input of formInputs) { formData[input.name] = input.value; } e.preventDefault(); postData('http://localhost:1337/api/form', formData) .then((data) => { console.log({ data }); }) .catch((err) => { console.error(err); }) .finally(() => { console.log('always called'); }); });