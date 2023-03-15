How to submit an AJAX form using jQuery

You want to submit form data in an asynchronous HTTP request using JavaScript (AJAX). You may want to do this to add custom client-side form validation. Suppose you have the following form, with a name and email input:
<form> <label for="name">Name</label> <input type="text" id="name" name="name" placeholder="Name" /> <label for="email">Email</label> <input type="email" id="email" name="email" placeholder="email@example.com" /> <button type="submit">Submit</button> </form>
How do you submit this form using jQuery?
You can use the jQuery
ajax() method to perform an AJAX request:
$('form').submit(function (e) { e.preventDefault(); const data = { name: $('#name').val(), email: $('#email').val(), }; $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: 'http://localhost:1337/api/form', data: JSON.stringify(data), contentType: 'application/json', }) .done((data) => { console.log({ data }); }) .fail((err) => { console.error(err); }) .always(() => { console.log('always called'); }); });
Here we select the form element and then bind a submit event handler function to the form using the jQuery
submit() method. We prevent the form from being submitted to the server by calling the
Event.preventDefault() method in the event handler. This allows us to control the form submission with jQuery.
We then get the value of the inputs and use the
ajax() method to post the data to the server. The body data type in
data must match the “Content-Type” header.
You can also use the jQuery
post() method to specifically make AJAX POST requests.
After a successful POST request, the
done() method is called. If an error occurs, the
fail() method is called. You can use these callback functions for client-side data validation. The
always() callback runs if the request is successful or if there is an error.
You can also use vanilla JavaScript to make an AJAX request using the Fetch API:
const form = document.querySelector('form'); async function postData(url = '', data = {}) { const response = await fetch(url, { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, body: JSON.stringify(data), }); if (!response.ok) { throw new Error('Network response was not OK'); } return response.json(); } form.addEventListener('submit', (e) => { const formInputs = form.getElementsByTagName('input'); let formData = {}; for (let input of formInputs) { formData[input.name] = input.value; } e.preventDefault(); postData('http://localhost:1337/api/form', formData) .then((data) => { console.log({ data }); }) .catch((err) => { console.error(err); }) .finally(() => { console.log('always called'); }); });
A
fetch() promise will only be rejected if the server can’t send a response. This happens when there’s a network or CORS error. To check if a response was successful, you need to check the boolean
Response.ok property. The response is successful when the status is in the range of 200-299.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.