How to update Kotlin in Android Studio

You can avoid unexpected issues by keeping the Kotlin versions in your project updated, especially when updating Gradle versions.
Each Kotlin version has a minimum and maximum supported Gradle version and using incompatible versions may cause errors such as:
BUILD FAILED in 8s [!] Your project requires a newer version of the Kotlin Gradle plugin. Find the latest version on https://kotlinlang.org/docs/gradle.html#plugin-and-versions, then update project/android/build.gradle: ext.kotlin_version = '<latest-version>' Exception: Gradle task assembleDebug failed with exit code 1
When updating Kotlin to the latest version, update the Android Gradle plugin (AGP), Gradle, and the Java Development Kit (JDK) to avoid incompatibility issues.
First, open the project-level
build.gradle file located in the root of your project and update the
plugins block. The example below will update Kotlin to version 1.9.20:
plugins { id 'com.android.application' version '8.2.2' apply false id 'com.android.library' version '8.2.2' apply false id 'org.jetbrains.kotlin.android' version '1.9.20' apply false }
The lines containing
com.android.application and
com.android.library update the Android Gradle plugin.
Next, update Gradle by navigating to the
gradle/gradle-wrapper.properties file and changing the version number in the
distributionUrl. Here we’re using Gradle version 8.2:
distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.2-bin.zip
To update the JDK to use Java 17, open the
app/build.gradle file and update the following lines:
compileOptions { sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17 targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17 } kotlinOptions { jvmTarget = '17' }
Finally, update the Gradle JDK in Android Studio Settings. Go to File (or Android Studio on macOS) > Settings > Build, Execution, Deployment > Build Tools > Gradle and change the “Gradle JDK” field to “17�”.
For more information about the Android build system, visit https://developer.android.com/build.
