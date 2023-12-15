In Oracle how do I limit the rows returned by a query?

Richard C.

December 15, 2023

The Problem

In MySQL, you can select a range of rows in a query of ordered results. For example:

Click to Copy SELECT * FROM Person ORDER BY Id LIMIT 5,5 -- skip 5, take 5

In PostgreSQL you can use:

Click to Copy SELECT * FROM Person ORDER BY Id LIMIT 5 OFFSET 5;

What’s the equivalent syntax in Oracle’s database server to limit the number of rows returned, or select a specific range?

The Solution

Let’s use an example table to demonstrate the command:

Click to Copy CREATE TABLE Person ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, Name VARCHAR(255) ); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Name) VALUES (1, 'Amir'); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Name) VALUES (2, 'Sofia'); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Name) VALUES (3, 'Aya'); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Name) VALUES (4, 'Mateo'); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Name) VALUES (5, 'Leila'); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Name) VALUES (6, 'Yara'); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Name) VALUES (7, 'Ndidi'); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Name) VALUES (8, 'Santiago');

Modern Oracle (version 12 from 2013 onwards) implements the SQL:2008 standard, so we can use the command:

Click to Copy SELECT * FROM Person ORDER BY Id OFFSET 5 ROWS FETCH NEXT 5 ROWS ONLY; -- Results: -- ID|NAME | -- --+--------+ -- 6|Yara | -- 7|Ndidi | -- 8|Santiago |

You can use percentages of the table size too:

Click to Copy SELECT * FROM Person ORDER BY Id OFFSET 5 ROWS FETCH NEXT 50 PERCENT ROWS ONLY;

The exact syntax is:

Click to Copy [ OFFSET offset { ROW | ROWS } ] [ FETCH { FIRST | NEXT } [ { rowcount | percent PERCENT } ] { ROW | ROWS } { ONLY | WITH TIES } ]

It’s documented at https://docs.oracle.com/en/database/oracle/oracle-database/23/sqlrf/SELECT.html.

Old Oracle

If you are using Oracle from before 2013 you have to use a sub-select: