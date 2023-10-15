In SQL how do you select dates between two dates?

If you have a table in SQL (either SQL Server, PostgreSQL, or MySQL) that has a column with dates, how do you select all rows that contain a date between a start and end date?
Alternatively, given two dates, how do you list all dates between them?
Assume you have a table called Person with some birth dates and death dates. The following creation query will work on most database servers.
CREATE TABLE Person ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, Birthdate DATE, Deathdate DATE ); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Birthdate, Deathdate) VALUES (1, '1901-01-01', '2001-01-01'), (2, '1902-02-02', '2002-02-01'), (3, '1903-03-03', '2003-03-01'), (4, '1904-04-04', '2004-04-01'), (5, '1905-05-05', '2005-05-01'), (6, '1906-06-06', '2006-06-01'), (7, '1907-07-07', '2007-07-01'), (8, '1908-08-08', '2008-08-01');
To select all rows with births between the 1902 and 1907 (inclusive) you can run:
SELECT * FROM Person WHERE Birthdate BETWEEN '1902-01-01' AND '1907-01-01'; -- Id Birthdate Deathdate -- 2 1902-02-02 2002-02-01 -- 3 1903-03-03 2003-03-01 -- 4 1904-04-04 2004-04-01 -- 5 1905-05-05 2005-05-01 -- 6 1906-06-06 2006-06-01
If you want to query multiple date columns you can use
< and
> operators:
SELECT * FROM Person WHERE Birthdate > '1902-01-01' AND Deathdate < '2007-01-01'; -- Id Birthdate Deathdate -- 2 1902-02-02 2002-02-01 -- 3 1903-03-03 2003-03-01 -- 4 1904-04-04 2004-04-01 -- 5 1905-05-05 2005-05-01 -- 6 1906-06-06 2006-06-01
To select all rows between the February and March, regardless of year, in SQL Server and MySQL you can run:
SELECT * FROM Person WHERE Month(Birthdate) BETWEEN 2 AND 3; -- Id Birthdate Deathdate -- 2 1902-02-02 2002-02-01 -- 3 1903-03-03 2003-03-01
Or in Postgres:
SELECT * FROM Person WHERE EXTRACT(Month FROM Birthdate) BETWEEN 2 AND 3;
You can replace
Month in the above commands with
Year or
Day to search between years or days.
Now suppose you want to list all dates between two given dates, without any specific table. In MySQL this query will work:
WITH RECURSIVE d AS ( SELECT '1901-01-01' AS DATE UNION ALL SELECT DATE + INTERVAL 1 DAY FROM d WHERE DATE < '1901-01-08' ) SELECT * FROM d; -- date -- 1901-01-01 -- 1901-01-02 -- 1901-01-03 -- 1901-01-04 -- 1901-01-05 -- 1901-01-06 -- 1901-01-07 -- 1901-01-08
You need to edit the command slightly for PostgreSQL:
WITH RECURSIVE d AS ( SELECT DATE '1901-01-01' AS DATE UNION ALL SELECT (DATE + INTERVAL '1 DAY')::DATE FROM d WHERE DATE < '1901-01-08' ) SELECT * FROM d;
This technique is called a recursive common table expression (CTE) and works with all modern database servers. However, there is a neater PostgreSQL specific way of listing dates:
SELECT generate_series ( '1901-01-01'::DATE, '1901-01-07'::DATE, interval '1 day' )::DATE AS date;
In Microsoft SQL Server the CTE command works too, but you need to edit the syntax again:
WITH d AS ( SELECT CAST('1901-01-01' AS DATE) AS DATE UNION ALL SELECT DATEADD(DAY, 1, DATE) FROM d WHERE DATE < '1901-01-08' ) SELECT * FROM d;
