Method Pointer Receivers in Interfaces

The error: ./prog.go:23:7: cannot use b (type Bar) as type Foo in argument to Fizzy: Bar does not implement Foo (Fizz method has pointer receiver)
package main import ( "fmt" ) type Foo interface { Fizz() } type Bar struct {} func (b *Bar) Fizz() { fmt.Println("fizz") } func Fizzy(foo Foo) { foo.Fizz() } func main() { b := Bar{} Fizzy(b) }
This error happens because the pointer to a type is its own unique type. In this example,
*Bar is a different type to
Bar. The method receiver
Fizz is defined on the
*Bar type, not the
Bar type. So only
*Bar satisfies the interface
Foo.
The fix:
package main import ( "fmt" ) type Foo interface { Fizz() } type Bar struct {} func (b *Bar) Fizz() { fmt.Println("fizz") } func Fizzy(foo Foo) { foo.Fizz() } func main() { b := &Bar{} Fizzy(b) }
Change
b to a pointer to a
Bar. Since
*Bar satisfies the interface
Foo,
b can now be used as a function argument to
Fizzy.
