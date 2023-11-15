List all files in a Git commit

How do I get a list of all files that were affected by a given commit in a Git repository?
The simplest way to do this is by using
git show with the
--name-only flag:
git show --name-only $COMMIT_HASH
This command will output the commit metadata, the commit message, and then a list of filenames that were added, modified, or deleted in the commit.
To see how each file was affected (added, modified, or deleted), we can use the
--name-status flag instead:
git show --name-status $COMMIT_HASH
To remove the commit message from the output, we can add the
--oneline flag:
git show --name-only --oneline $COMMIT_HASH git show --name-status --oneline $COMMIT_HASH
This will still show the commit metadata in the first line of the output. To produce an output containing only the names of affected files, we must specify
--pretty with an empty format string:
git show --name-only --pretty=format:
