Map Entries are Unaddressable

Evan Hicks

July 12, 2022

The Problem

The error: ./prog.go:15:10: cannot call pointer method on m [“bar”]

./prog.go:15:10: cannot take the address of m [“bar”]

Click to Copy package main import ( "fmt" ) type Bar struct {} func (b *Bar) Fizz() { fmt.Println("buzz") } func main() { m := map[string]Bar{"bar": Bar{}} m["bar"].Fizz() }

The Solution

There are actually two different bugs here, hence the two different compile errors. The first bug is that the function Fizz is defined on a pointer receiver *Bar and m is a map of non-pointer Bar . Normally this isn’t an issue, because Go will automatically create a pointer to the object and then call Fizz on that. However, since map entries are not addressable, Go cannot create a pointer and this error occurs.

The fix: There are two ways to fix this. The first is to change m to type map[string]*Bar and then have &Bar{} as the value. The other solution shown below is to change the Fizz method to not be a pointer receiver.

Click to Copy package main import ( "fmt" ) type Bar struct {} func (b Bar) Fizz() { fmt.Println("buzz") } func main() { m := map[string]Bar{"bar": Bar{}} m["bar"].Fizz() }

Further Reading

