Push a local branch to a remote repository in Git

The Problem

How do I push a new local branch to a remote Git repository with tracking, so that I can use git push and git pull?

The Solution

First, create a new local branch:

git checkout -b my-feature-branch

Second, make changes and create a commit:

git add --all 
git commit -m "Added a new feature."

Third, push your commit with the --set-upstream flag (-u for short):

git push -u origin my-feature-branch
