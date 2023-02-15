Push a local branch to a remote repository in Git

February 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I push a new local branch to a remote Git repository with tracking, so that I can use git push and git pull ?

The Solution

First, create a new local branch:

git checkout -b my-feature-branch

Second, make changes and create a commit:

git add --all git commit -m "Added a new feature."

Third, push your commit with the --set-upstream flag ( -u for short):