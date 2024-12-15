Reading a file line by line in Go

Clive B. — December 15, 2024

The Problem

I don’t know how to read a file line by line in Go.

The Solution

In Go, you can use the bufio.Scanner function, which accepts an io.Reader interface, to read lines separated by a newline.

Files opened using os.Open satisfy the io.Reader interface.

The following code prints file contents line by line:

package main

import (
	"bufio"
	"fmt"
	"log"
	"os"
)

func main() {
	file, err := os.Open("/path/to/file.txt")
	if err != nil {
		log.Fatal(err)
	}
	defer file.Close()

	scanner := bufio.NewScanner(file)
	for scanner.Scan() {
		// This will print the file contents line by line.
		fmt.Println(scanner.Text())
	}

	if err := scanner.Err(); err != nil {
		log.Fatal(err)
	}
}

Advanced Usage

If you want to scan through a file and split its contents by something other than newlines, you can specify a custom split function. Go supplies a few custom split functions in the standard library, namely bufio.ScanBytes , bufio.ScanLines , bufio.ScanRunes , and bufio.ScanWords .

For example, you can split a text by spaces so that each space-separated word is printed individually:

package main

import (
	"bufio"
	"bytes"
	"fmt"
	"log"
)

func main() {
	words := bytes.NewReader([]byte("This is some example text."))
	scanner := bufio.NewScanner(words)
	scanner.Split(bufio.ScanWords)

	for scanner.Scan() {
		fmt.Println(scanner.Text())
	}

	if err := scanner.Err(); err != nil {
		log.Fatal(err)
	}
}

This prints:

This
is
some
example
text.

