Redirect from an HTML page without using JavaScript

You have a webpage that relies on JavaScript for functionality but you may have users that have JavaScript disabled in their browser. You want to redirect these users to a page that does not rely on JavaScript. How do you do this without using JavaScript?
You can add a
noscript HTML element in the
head element of your HTML, above any
script tags. If JavaScript is disabled, the HTML between the
noscript tags will be inserted into the page.
In the following example, if a user has disabled JavaScript, the contents of the page will be hidden using CSS and the user will be redirected to another URL using the
meta HTML element:
<noscript> <style> html { display: none; } </style> <meta http-equiv="refresh" content="0; url=https://www.bing.com/" /> </noscript>
Here, the
meta element contains an HTTP-equivalent directive to “refresh” the page and the
content attribute specifies the number of seconds until the page is reloaded. If the
content attribute includes a valid
url, the user will be redirected to it.
You can also use a
noscript tag in the HTML
body to show a message to the user if they have JavaScript disabled:
<noscript> <p> This site is best viewed with Javascript. If you are unable to turn on Javascript, please use <a href="https://www.example.com/your-no-js-page">this site</a>. </p> </noscript>
