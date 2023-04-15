Regex to match open HTML tags except for self-contained tags

You want a regular expression (regex) to match opening HTML tags such as
<div>,
<form id="myForm">, and
<h1>. The regex should not match self-contained (self-closing) tags such as
<img />,
<br />, and
<input />.
Self-closing tags do not exist in HTML. HTML elements that can’t have any child nodes are void elements. These elements don’t have a closing tag. Self-closing tags, which contain a trailing slash character (”/”) before the closing angle bracket, are required for XML, XHTML, and SVG void elements. Some code formatters add a trailing slash to the start tag of an HTML void element to make them XHTML compatible and to improve readability. Self-closing tags can be used when writing HTML code since the trailing slash character is ignored by HTML parsers. These days HTML is used far more than XHTML: it’s the most used markup language for websites.
Various regexes can be used to match open HTML tags and not self-contained tags. For example:
<([a-z]+)(?![^>]*\/>)[^>]*>
This regex does the following:
<: Match the opening angle bracket of an HTML tag.
([a-z]+): Match one or more lowercase alphabetical characters.
(?![^>]*\/>): Negative lookahead that prevents matching closing tags. If there are zero or more characters other than ”>” followed by a ”/>” then the regex won’t match.
[^>]*>: The regex will match if the string ends in zero or more characters other than ”>” followed by a ”>” character.
Using a regex to find HTML tags is not ideal as it can lead to incorrect matches. For example, if you use the above regex for the following HTML string:
<script> const myString = "<script></script>"; </script> <div class="container"> <!-- <img src="cat.jpg" alt="big cat" > --> </div>
The regex will match the
<script> and
<div> HTML opening tags. However, it will also match two opening tags that are not actual DOM tags: the
<script> tag string in the
myString variable and the
<img> tag in the HTML comment.
A better approach is to use an HTML parser library such as Cheerio.
