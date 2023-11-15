Replace newlines with spaces using `sed`

Using
sed, how can I replace all newline characters in a given string or file with spaces?
While
sed is designed for use on single lines of text, it is possible to replace newline characters with spaces through the following method:
sed ':a;N;$!ba;s/\n/ /g' filename
The first part of this command (
:a;N;$!ba;) gathers all of the file’s contents into
sed’s pattern space:
:a: creates a label named
a.
N: appends the next line of input to the pattern space.
$!ba: if this is not the last line (
$!), return to (
b) the label
a (
a).
This recursively loads the entire input into the pattern space. Once it’s loaded, we use a substitution to replace all newline characters with spaces:
`s/\n/ /g`
As can be seen from the complexity required to complete a relatively simple task,
sed may not be the best tool to rely on when parsing and manipulating multi-line input. For this particular problem, we could achieve the same results with a far shorter
tr command:
tr '\n' ' ' < filename
To learn more about
sed and
tr, view their respective manual pages by typing
man sed or
man tr into the terminal.
