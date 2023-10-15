Resolve SSH permissions too open error

When attempting to SSH into a remote machine, I receive the following error:
Permissions 0777 for '/Users/username/.ssh/id_rsa' are too open. It is recommended that your private key files are NOT accessible by others. This private key will be ignored.
How do I fix this? What permissions should
id_rsa have?
id_rsa is a private key file, used in combination with a public key file (
id_rsa.pub) to authenticate over SSH. Per the tenets of public-private key cryptography, the public key is distributed widely while the private key must be kept secret. For this reason, SSH requires private keys to be accessible only to the current user. The current permissions on the key,
0777, mean that it is readable, writeable, and executable by the current user, members of that user’s group, and members outside that user’s group. This is far too permissive.
To fix this, we should set the key’s permissions to 600, i.e. readable and writeable for the current user and inaccessible to all others. The private key file does not need to be executable. We can do this using
chmod, as below:
chmod 600 ~/.ssh/id_rsa
After running this command, SSH should function as expected.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.