Revert local changes in Git repository to a previous state

David Y.

August 15, 2023

The Problem

I’ve cloned a repository from a remote and made some changes to it locally. I would like to undo these changes and return the repository to its initial state. How can I do that?

The Solution

We can remove any uncommitted local changes by running git stash . This will return our repository to the state of its most recent commit. If we change our mind later, we can reapply our changes by running git stash pop .

If we’ve committed changes locally, we can undo them by following the steps in this answer.

Finally, there may be some untracked files or directories in our repository (e.g. generated files or build artifacts). To remove these, we can use git clean :