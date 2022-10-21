Saving Arrays and Objects to Browser Storage Using JavaScript

You’d like to save arrays and objects to browser storage using JavaScript as an alternative to using cookies. Is there a way to do this?
There are a couple of ways to save arrays and objects to browser storage.
The Web Storage API allows us to store items in a more intuitive way using two mechanisms:
localStorage and
sessionStorage.
For both of these mechanisms:
JSON.stringify().
JSON.parse().
Let’s look at some code examples.
localStorage API
The
localStorage API maintains browser storage even when the browser is closed and reopened.
The code example below shows how the
localStorage API is used to store arrays:
const myArray = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']; // convert array to JSON string using JSON.stringify() const jsonArray = JSON.stringify(myArray); // save to localStorage using "array" as the key and jsonArray as the value localStorage.setItem('array', jsonArray); // get the JSON string from localStorage const str = localStorage.getItem('array'); // convert JSON string to relevant object const parsedArray = JSON.parse(str); console.log(parsedArray);
To save objects, replace
myArray with something like
myObject. We’ll use the
sessionStorage API to demonstrate saving objects for brevity.
sessionStorage API
The
sessionStorage API stores items for as long as the browser window is open, including page reloads and restores. The data is lost once the browser window is closed.
Here’s a code example to show how to use the
sessionStorage API to store objects:
const Person = { name: 'John Smith', age: 18, }; // convert object to JSON string using JSON.stringify() const jsonObject = JSON.stringify(Person); // save to localStorage sessionStorage.setItem('person', jsonObject); // get the JSON string from sessionStorage const str = sessionStorage.getItem('person'); // convert JSON string to valid object const parsedObject = JSON.parse(str); console.log(parsedObject);
To remove items from local and session storage, use the
removeItem() method, giving it the key, as follows:
localStorage.removeItem('array'); sessionStorage.removeItem('person');
The local and session storage can also be cleared using
clear():
localStorage.clear(); sessionStorage.clear();
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.