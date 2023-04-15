Answers by Sentry

Save credentials for remotes in Git

David Y.

The Problem

How can I save the username and password for a remote repository in Git so that I don’t have to enter credentials every time I push to it?

The Solution

We can use git config to save credentials for remote repositories on a global or per-repository basis. First, navigate to the repository and enter the following commands:

git config --global credential.helper store
git pull

When prompted, enter your username and password. Git will store these credentials and use them for future pulls. The --global flag tells Git to store them in the .git-credentials file in your home directory so that they can be used for all repositories. If you would like to only use them for this repository, you can remove the --global flag.

Note that the .git-credentials file is not encrypted, so any usernames and passwords placed in it will be accessible to anyone with access to your user account on your device. To avoid storing user credentials, consider using SSH for Git remote access instead of HTTPS.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.