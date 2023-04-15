Save credentials for remotes in Git

How can I save the username and password for a remote repository in Git so that I don’t have to enter credentials every time I push to it?
We can use
git config to save credentials for remote repositories on a global or per-repository basis. First, navigate to the repository and enter the following commands:
git config --global credential.helper store git pull
When prompted, enter your username and password. Git will store these credentials and use them for future pulls. The
--global flag tells Git to store them in the
.git-credentials file in your home directory so that they can be used for all repositories. If you would like to only use them for this repository, you can remove the
--global flag.
Note that the
.git-credentials file is not encrypted, so any usernames and passwords placed in it will be accessible to anyone with access to your user account on your device. To avoid storing user credentials, consider using SSH for Git remote access instead of HTTPS.
