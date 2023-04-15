Save credentials for remotes in Git

David Y.

April 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I save the username and password for a remote repository in Git so that I don’t have to enter credentials every time I push to it?

The Solution

We can use git config to save credentials for remote repositories on a global or per-repository basis. First, navigate to the repository and enter the following commands:

Click to Copy git config --global credential.helper store git pull

When prompted, enter your username and password. Git will store these credentials and use them for future pulls. The --global flag tells Git to store them in the .git-credentials file in your home directory so that they can be used for all repositories. If you would like to only use them for this repository, you can remove the --global flag.