Schedule tasks with FastAPI
David Y.—
In my FastAPI project, I have a task that needs to run once a day, at midnight. How should I implement this?
Use the Advanced Python Scheduler library, APScheduler. You can schedule tasks for execution at specified times, such as every day at midnight, at regular intervals like every four hours, or once off at exactly 3:14 AM on January 19, 2038. Call the scheduler from the FastAPI code and the task will run on schedule as long as the program is running.
First, install the library. If you’re using a virtual environment, make sure it’s activated in your shell before running this command:
pip install apscheduler
When APScheduler is installed, integrate it with your existing code. Here is an example of a minimal FastAPI application with a scheduled task:
from fastapi import FastAPI from datetime import datetime from contextlib import asynccontextmanager from apscheduler.schedulers.background import BackgroundScheduler # runs tasks in the background from apscheduler.triggers.cron import CronTrigger # allows us to specify a recurring time for execution # The task to run def my_daily_task(): print(f"Task is running at {datetime.now()}") # ... additional task code goes here ... # Set up the scheduler scheduler = BackgroundScheduler() trigger = CronTrigger(hour=0, minute=0) # midnight every day scheduler.add_job(my_daily_task, trigger) scheduler.start() app = FastAPI() # Ensure the scheduler shuts down properly on application exit. @asynccontextmanager async def lifespan(app: FastAPI): yield scheduler.shutdown() @app.get("/") def read_root(): return {"message": "FastAPI with APScheduler Demo"} if __name__ == "__main__": import uvicorn uvicorn.run(app, host="0.0.0.0", port=8000)
In this example, we create and start a
BackgroundScheduler object. This object can handle multiple tasks at different times, specified by triggers. As we want our task to run every day at midnight, we use a
CronTrigger, which uses a syntax similar to the nix
cron scheduler to specify when a task should be executed. Finally, we use FastAPI’s Lifespan manager to ensure that the scheduler shuts down when the application is stopped.
The
CronTrigger class is flexible enough that we can schedule jobs to run daily, on the hour, or even at specific times, like 12.13 pm every second Tuesday, as in this example:
CronTrigger(day='2nd tue', hour=12, minute=13)
See the examples in the APScheduler documentation to learn more about how to set different schedules.
Alternatively, use an
IntervalTrigger to achieve the same thing:
# Set up the scheduler from contextlib import asynccontextmanager from fastapi import FastAPI from datetime import datetime from apscheduler.schedulers.background import BackgroundScheduler # runs tasks in the background from apscheduler.triggers.interval import IntervalTrigger # <-- CHANGED IMPORT # The task to run def my_daily_task(): print(f"Task is running at {datetime.now()}") # ... additional task code goes here ... # Set up the scheduler scheduler = BackgroundScheduler() trigger = IntervalTrigger(hours=24, start_date='2025-01-01 00:00:00') # <-- CHANGED LINE (run every 24 hours, starting in 2025) scheduler.add_job(my_daily_task, trigger) scheduler.start() app = FastAPI() # Ensure the scheduler shuts down properly on application exit. @asynccontextmanager async def lifespan(app: FastAPI): yield scheduler.shutdown() @app.get("/") def read_root(): return {"message": "FastAPI with APScheduler Demo"} if __name__ == "__main__": import uvicorn uvicorn.run(app, host="0.0.0.0", port=8000)
