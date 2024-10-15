Sending JSON Via an HTTP POST Request in Go
Clive B.—
You don’t know how to send JSON data in the body of an HTTP request in Go. For example:
{ "description": "Buy cheese and bread for breakfast." }
The simplest way to send JSON data in an HTTP request is to use the
http.Post function from the
http package, which requires only a URL, a content type, and a request body.
To send a JSON via an HTTP POST request, use
http.Post and wrap your JSON string in a
bytes.Buffer.
package main import ( "bytes" "log" "net/http" ) func main() { // Define the JSON body as a string. body := `{"description": "Buy cheese and bread for breakfast."}` // Make the request. response, err := http.Post("https://example.com/endpoint", "application/json", bytes.NewBufferString(body)) if err != nil { log.Fatalf("POST failed: %s", err) } // Do something with the response. log.Printf("POST returned with %d status", response.StatusCode) }
Note: The
http.Post function requires only a URL, a content type, and a request body. If you want more control over your request, check out
http.Client to learn how to set custom headers, timeouts, etc.
If you’d like to generate your JSON programmatically, use Go’s
encoding/json package.
The
json.Marshal function uses user-defined
json struct tags to format its output.
The Go Wiki offers more information about well-known struct tags.
package main import ( "bytes" "encoding/json" "log" "net/http" ) // Task contains the fields that you'd like to marshal (or serialise) as JSON. type Task struct { Title string `json:"title"` Description string `json:"description"` } func main() { // Define a Task instance. task := Task{ Title: "Morning task", Description: "Buy cheese and bread for breakfast.", } // Generate a byte slice representing the Task. body, err := json.Marshal(&task) if err != nil { log.Fatalf("Failed to marshal JSON: %s", err) } // Make the request. // Note that this time, `body` is a slice of bytes, so we use `bytes.NewBuffer` instead. response, err := http.Post("https://example.com/endpoint", "application/json", bytes.NewBuffer(body)) if err != nil { log.Fatalf("POST failed: %s", err) } // Do something with the response. log.Printf("POST returned with %d status", response.StatusCode) }
http.Post function documentation
http.Response type documentation
json package documentation
