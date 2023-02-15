Set the select option 'selected' by value using jQuery

The Problem

You have a <select> element with options that you want to select using jQuery. For example, you may have a button that you want to use to select a specific option:

Click to Copy <select id="select1"> <option value="milk">milk</option> <option value="sugar">sugar</option> <option value="eggs">eggs</option> </select> <button id="btnSugar">Select sugar</button>

How do you do this?

The Solution

Using jQuery, you can get the select and button elements, and then use the jQuery .val() method to set the value of the select element:

Click to Copy import $ from 'jquery'; const selectEl = $('#select1'); const btnSugar = $('#btnSugar'); selectEl.on('change', () => { console.log('changed'); }); btnSugar.on('click', () => { selectEl.val('sugar').change(); });

When a select element’s value changes because a user selected a different value from the menu of options, a “change” event occurs on the select element. Changing the select’s value using the jQuery .val() method does not trigger this “change” event. If you need to trigger the “change” event, you can trigger it manually using the jQuery .change() method.

You can also set the value of a select element using vanilla JavaScript:

Click to Copy const selectEl = document.getElementById('select1'); const btnSugar = document.getElementById('btnSugar'); selectEl.addEventListener('change', () => { console.log('changed'); }); btnSugar.addEventListener('click', () => { selectEl.value = 'sugar'; selectEl.dispatchEvent(new Event('change')); });