Setting Exported on Activities, Broadcasts, and Services

Since Android 12, a requirement for using Activities, Broadcast Receivers, or Services with Intent Filters is to set an
exported attribute in the Android Manifest.
Uploading an APK to the Play Store without setting an
exported attribute might result in an error such as:
You uploaded an APK or Android App Bundle which has an activity, activity alias, service, or broadcast receiver with intent filter, but without the 'android: exported' property set. This file can't be installed on Android 12 or higher.
We’ll go through examples of setting the
exported attribute for Activities, Broadcast Receivers, and Services.
Setting the exported property to
true allows external apps to launch the component while setting it to
false allows only your app to launch the component.
Below is an example of an
activity element with the
intent-filter and the
exported attributes set:
<activity android:name=".MainActivity" android:exported="true" android:theme="@style/Theme.App.Starting"> <intent-filter> <action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" /> <category android:name="android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </intent-filter>
Activities that implement
android.intent.category.LAUNCHER in an
intent-filter should set exported to
true.
Next, we have an example of a Broadcast Receiver:
<receiver android:name=".ExampleBroadcastReceiver" android:exported="false"> <intent-filter> <action android:name="EXAMPLE_BROADCAST" /> </intent-filter> </receiver>
If the receiver should listen for broadcasts from the system or external apps then set
exported to
true.
Finally, we have an example of a Service:
<service android:name=".MessagingService" android:exported="false"> <intent-filter> <action android:name="com.google.firebase.MESSAGING_EVENT" /> </intent-filter> </service>
As you can see, all three examples implement Intent Filters. You don’t have to set the
exported attribute if you are not using an Intent Filter.
