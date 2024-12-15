Setting the GOPATH environment variable in Ubuntu
Clive B.—
You don’t know how to set the
GOPATH environment variable in an Ubuntu environment (or in most other Linux environments).
There are different ways to set the
GOPATH variable depending on your version of Go and whether you’re trying to
go install a binary or
go install a package.
From Go 1.8 onwards, the default
GOPATH is
$HOME/go on Unix systems.
If you’re using an old version of Go to
go get a package, upgrade your Go version to 1.11 or later and use Go Modules.
If you’re using an even earlier version of Go or want to use a custom
GOPATH, export the
GOPATH environment variable in your shell session:
export GOPATH=/user/me/exampledirectory
If you’re using Go version 1.13 or above, set the environment using Go itself:
go env -w GOPATH=/user/me/exampledirectory
If you want the change to persist beyond the current session, you need to modify your shell startup file.
If you’re using Bash or Zsh, you’ll need to add the following to your
~/.bash_profile or
~/.zshrc file:
export GOPATH=/user/me/exampledirectory
Save and exit your editor.
Load the file by running one of the following commands:
source ~/.bash_profile # For Bash. source ~/.zshrc # For Zsh.
