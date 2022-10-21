How to Check Whether a String Contains a Substring in JavaScript?

You want to check whether a string contains a substring in JavaScript. What are the different ways to do this?
There are a number of ways you could approach this problem. We’ll take a look at two methods:
includes() and
indexOf().
includes() method
You can use JavaScript’s
includes() method to check whether a string contains a substring. This will return
true if the substring is found, or
false if not.
Consider the code example below:
const str = 'This is my example string!'; const substr = 'my'; console.log(str.includes(substr));
The above code would output
true.
Note that
includes() performs a case-sensitive search. To work around this, you can convert the string to lower case using
toLowerCase() as follows:
console.log(str.toLowerCase().includes(substr));
Furthermore, a
position can also be passed as an argument to specify the position at which to begin searching the string for the substring. The default position is
0. If you want to begin searching at position
2, you would write:
console.log(str.includes(substr, 2));
indexOf() method
The
indexOf() method is also case sensitive, and returns the index position of the first occurrence of the substring within the string. If the substring is not found, it returns
-1.
const str = 'This is my example string!'; const substr = 'my'; console.log(str.indexOf(substr));
The code above returns
8.
You can also include the
position at which to begin searching the string for the substring. The default position is
0.
Other search methods you can consider include:
search(regExp) – Returns the index of the first match between
regExp and the string. If no match is found,
-1 is returned.
lastIndexOf(searchValue) – Returns the index position of the last occurrence of
searchValue inside a string.
match(searchValue) – Finds the
searchValue, a regular expression, within a given string and returns an array containing the matches.
charAt(index) – Returns a string representing the character at the specified index. If the index is out of range, it returns an empty string.
startsWith(searchValue) – Returns
true or
false if
searchValue is found at the beginning of a string.
endsWith(searchValue) – Returns
true or
false if a string ends with the
searchValue.
