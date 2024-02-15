The
SyntaxError: Unexpected token error in JavaScript indicates that a specific language construct was expected, but something else was found. Why might I encounter this error?
This usually happens because of a typo or, in some cases, because a server or third-party service returned an unexpected response.
If this error occurs because of a typo, it is a good idea to look for code that is supposed to contain a specific language construct, for example, opening and closing braces, quotation marks, and semicolons.
In the example below, the
for loop has a comma preceding the semicolon. In this case, JavaScript expected a semicolon but found the comma instead, resulting in an error:
for (let i = 0; i < 5,; ++i) { console.log(i); }
You might encounter this error with the following message:
Syntax error: unexpected token <
In this case, it is likely that the cause of the error is a server response that is expected to be a JSON value, but has instead returned HTML.
An instance where this might occur is when a server returns a
404 page with an HTTP 200 response code.
In this scenario, the server responded with an HTML page including a 404 response, but the response status code was 200. If your code parses this response as JSON, you will encounter the above error.
This can also occur if a backend server responds with an error that is HTML formatted, with a response code that your application treats as valid. The following code example illustrates how this might happen:
async function getPosts() { const posts = await fetch('/api/posts'); if (response.status === 200) { // if the server responded with a 200 OK with an HTML formatted error, this will raise an exception const postsData = JSON.parse(response.data) } }
