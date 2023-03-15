Say you use the global jQuery variable (
$) to check if a form checkbox input is checked:
const isItemChecked = $('#itemInput').is(':checked');
And you get the following error:
Uncaught ReferenceError: $ is not defined
This is a JavaScript error that occurs when you try to access a variable or call a function that has not been defined. Why is
$ not defined?
The jQuery library attaches the global variables
jQuery and
$ to the browser window. The
$ variable is the same as the
jQuery variable; it’s a shortened alias for simplicity.
When the jQuery library has not been added to your application,
$ will be undefined. Here are two common fixes: one for when you download the jQuery library from a CDN and one for when you get the jQuery library from npm.
The jQuery global variable
$ will be undefined if you import the jQuery library using a
script tag that’s added after the
script tag for your application code, which uses the
$ variable:
<script src="myApp.js"></script> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.6.4/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
To fix this, import the jQuery library first:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.6.4/dist/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="myApp.js"></script>
Be sure that the URL path to the jQuery library is correct and that the library is downloaded.
$ from the jQuery npm library
If you are using the jQuery npm package, make sure that you import the jQuery global variable (
$) before using it:
import $ from 'jquery';
