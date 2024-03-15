Upload a CSV file in FastAPI and convert it to JSON

David Y.

March 15, 2024

The Problem

I’m building an endpoint for my FastAPI project that accepts a CSV file, converts the contents of that file to JSON, and returns that to the user. The returned JSON should be a list of dictionaries corresponding to the uploaded CSV file’s rows.

Whenever I try to upload a CSV file, I encounter the following error:

Click to Copy FileNotFoundError: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'example_data.csv'

Here’s my code:

Click to Copy from fastapi import FastAPI, File, UploadFile import csv app = FastAPI() @app.post("/csv2json") async def upload(file: UploadFile = File(...)): data = {} with open(file.filename, encoding='utf-8') as input_file: csvReader = csv.DictReader(input_file) for row in csvReader: data[row['ID']] = row return data if __name__ == "__main__": import uvicorn uvicorn.run(app, host="0.0.0.0", port=8000)

The CSV file looks like this:

Click to Copy ID,Name,Age,Occupation,Country 1,Alice,28,Engineer,USA 2,Bob,34,Doctor,Canada 3,Charlie,45,Artist,UK 4,Diana,23,Lawyer,Australia 5,Evan,36,Scientist,Germany

What’s causing this error and how do I fix it? My code is running on a Linux server.

The Solution

This error occurs because Python is attempting to open a file from a filename that does not exist on the disk. FastAPI’s UploadFile class, of which file is an instance, uses tempfile.SpooledTemporaryFile to represent uploaded files. This is a Python object that acts like a file in most ways but exists only in memory. Even though it has a filename attribute, it cannot be accessed using open , as it has not been written to disk. FastAPI does this to provide developers with flexibility in dealing with client-uploaded files and avoid the overhead of writing files to disk when not necessary.

On some systems, Python’s tempfile.TemporaryFile is an alias for tempfile.NamedTemporaryFile , which can be accessed using filenames. So this code may function correctly on some platforms, such as macOS and Windows.

To make our code truly cross-platform and avoid this error, we must access our uploaded file without relying on open . We can read the file’s contents as a bytes as follows:

Click to Copy file_bytes = file.file.read()

We can then decode the bytes in contents using the StringIO text stream from Python’s built-in io library:

Click to Copy buffer = StringIO(file_bytes.decode('utf-8'))

We can then use buffer in the same place the original code uses input_file :

Click to Copy from fastapi import FastAPI, File, UploadFile import csv from io import StringIO # new import app = FastAPI() @app.post("/csv2json") async def upload(file: UploadFile = File(...)): data = {} # read file as bytes and decode bytes into text stream file_bytes = file.file.read() buffer = StringIO(file_bytes.decode('utf-8')) # process CSV csvReader = csv.DictReader(buffer) for row in csvReader: data[row['ID']] = row # close buffer and file buffer.close() file.file.close() # return JSON return data if __name__ == "__main__": import uvicorn uvicorn.run(app, host="0.0.0.0", port=8000)

This altered code should accept a CSV file and return a JSON version without errors.