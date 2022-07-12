When getting started with Postgres, you might come across this error:
psql: FATAL: database "root" does not exist or
psql: FATAL: database "<your user name>" does not exist. This can happen particularly when running
psql with no arguments from your command line. The issue is that if you specify no arguments, psql assumes you want to access a database with the same name as your user name.
If you are just setting up Postgres for the first time, you will need to use the
postgres user to configure your database initially. Either do
su - postgres in your command line to switch to that user, or log in as the postgres user on your computer.
Once you have the database set up, you can use the
-d option to the
psql command or append the database name after all the other
psql options, e.g.
psql -H myhost database.
