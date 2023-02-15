What is the difference between POST and PUT in HTTP?

You can send data to a server using an HTTP request that uses the
POST or
PUT method. When should each HTTP method be used?
The HTTP request
POST method sends data to a server in a request body. HTML form data is typically sent to the server using a
POST request. The server can use this data to add the sent data to a database.
The HTTP
PUT method is used to create a new resource or replace a resource. It’s similar to the
POST method, in that it sends data to a server, but it’s idempotent. This means that the effect of multiple
PUT requests should be the same as one
PUT request.
For example, you may have a book review app that has an
/add-book API route that you could send book data to. The sent book data can then be added to a database on the server. Making multiple
POST requests to this API will create multiple book entries in the database.
Your book review app may also have an
/edit-book/id API route that allows you to edit a book by its ID. API requests to this route would be suited to
PUT requests that will replace the book information in the database with the data in the request payload. Multiple
PUT requests to edit the book data will result in the same data change as one
PUT request to edit the data.
Note however that these definitions are only defined by the HTTP specifications for POST and PUT. In reality, it is up to software engineers to implement POST and PUT into applications as recommended by the specification, and a correct implementation is not always guaranteed.
