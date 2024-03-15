What is the most efficient way to deep clone an object in JavaScript?

David Y.

March 15, 2024

The Problem

The Solution

Several methods for deep cloning objects in JavaScript have been invented over the years, with varying efficiency and effectiveness. Modern browsers provide the structuredClone() function, which will create a deep clone of an object provided to it using the structured clone algorithm. A code example:

Click to Copy const person = { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe", age: 35, purchaseHistory: [ { productName: "apple", quantity: 5, datePurchased: new Date() }, { productName: "banana", quantity: 3, datePurchased: new Date() }, { productName: "pear", quantity: 4, datePurchased: new Date() } ] }; const clone = structuredClone(person); console.assert(clone !== person); // two distinct objects console.assert(clone.firstName === "John"); // same values