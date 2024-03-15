Answers by Sentry

What is the most efficient way to deep clone an object in JavaScript?

David Y.

The Problem

What is the most efficient way to deep clone an object in JavaScript?

The Solution

Several methods for deep cloning objects in JavaScript have been invented over the years, with varying efficiency and effectiveness. Modern browsers provide the structuredClone() function, which will create a deep clone of an object provided to it using the structured clone algorithm. A code example:

const person = {
  firstName: "John",
  lastName: "Doe",
  age: 35,
  purchaseHistory: [
    {
      productName: "apple",
      quantity: 5,
      datePurchased: new Date()
    },
    {
      productName: "banana",
      quantity: 3,
      datePurchased: new Date()
    },
    {
      productName: "pear",
      quantity: 4,
      datePurchased: new Date()
    }
  ]
};

const clone = structuredClone(person);

console.assert(clone !== person); // two distinct objects
console.assert(clone.firstName === "John"); // same values

Note that structuredClone() does not support object properties that are functions or DOM nodes, and will throw a DataCloneError if these are found in the object provided for cloning.

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK

<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.109.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
  1. Configure your DSN
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.