RuntimeError: Working Outside of Application Context

Armin Ronacher

July 12, 2022

The Problem

Click to Copy Traceback (most recent call last): File "app.py", line 30, in init_db db = get_db() File "app.py", line 41, in get_db g.sqlite_db = connect_db() File "/usr/local/lib/python2.7/site-packages/werkzeug/local.py", line 355, in <lambda> __setattr__ = lambda x, n, v: setattr(x._get_current_object(), n, v) File "/usr/local/lib/python2.7/site-packages/werkzeug/local.py", line 297, in _get_current_object return self.__local() File "/usr/local/lib/python2.7/site-packages/flask/globals.py", line 27, in _lookup_app_object raise RuntimeError('working outside of application context') RuntimeError: working outside of application context

The Solution

Flask requires application context be available when accessing certain items, such as the g construct. Many of these accessors are simply a proxy for the current version, which is bound to the Flask application context.

For example, if you’ve got a command line app, you simply need to instantiate your app and push a context:

Click to Copy from flask import Flask, current_app app = Flask(__name__) with app.app_context(): # within this block, current_app points to app. print current_app.name

Further Reading

