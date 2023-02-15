Write a regular expression to match lines not containing a word

How can I write a regular expression to match lines not containing a specific word?
You can do this using a negative lookahead assertion. The PCRE regular expression below will match any line that does not contain the word “word”:
/^((?!word).)*$/gm
Here’s what it does:
/: Start regular expression.
^: Match the beginning of a line.
(: Start capture group 1.
(?!word): Negative lookahead assertion. If “word” is found, discard the current match, otherwise continue evaluating the expression.
.: Match any character.
): End capture group 1.
*: Match 0 or more of capture group 1.
$: Match the end of the line.
/: End regular expression
g: Global flag. Find all matches in the string, not just the first one.
m: Multiline flag. Use
^ and
$ to match the start and end of a line, rather than the start and end of the whole string.
Notably, this expression will not match empty lines. If this behavior is desired, we can add the
s (dotall) flag, which will make
. match all characters including newlines:
/^((?!word).)*$/gms
If the
s flag is not supported by your regex implementation, you can replace
. with
[\s\S] (
\s matches whitespace characters, and
\S matches everything except whitespace characters).
/^((?!word)[\s\S])*$/gm
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.