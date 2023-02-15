Write a regular expression to match lines not containing a word

The Problem

How can I write a regular expression to match lines not containing a specific word?

The Solution

You can do this using a negative lookahead assertion. The PCRE regular expression below will match any line that does not contain the word “word”:

Click to Copy /^((?!word).)*$/gm

Here’s what it does:

/ : Start regular expression.

: Start regular expression. ^ : Match the beginning of a line.

: Match the beginning of a line. ( : Start capture group 1.

: Start capture group 1. (?!word) : Negative lookahead assertion. If “word” is found, discard the current match, otherwise continue evaluating the expression.

: Negative lookahead assertion. If “word” is found, discard the current match, otherwise continue evaluating the expression. . : Match any character.

: Match any character. ) : End capture group 1.

: End capture group 1. * : Match 0 or more of capture group 1.

: Match 0 or more of capture group 1. $ : Match the end of the line.

: Match the end of the line. / : End regular expression

: End regular expression g : Global flag. Find all matches in the string, not just the first one.

: Global flag. Find all matches in the string, not just the first one. m : Multiline flag. Use ^ and $ to match the start and end of a line, rather than the start and end of the whole string.

Notably, this expression will not match empty lines. If this behavior is desired, we can add the s (dotall) flag, which will make . match all characters including newlines:

Click to Copy /^((?!word).)*$/gms

If the s flag is not supported by your regex implementation, you can replace . with [\s\S] ( \s matches whitespace characters, and \S matches everything except whitespace characters).