Apparently, you’re not the only application monitoring enthusiast. There are at least six.
Tuesday's/Thursday's 10am - 12pm PT
Sentry's newest developer advocate Lazar Nikolov is building apps with Flutter, instrumented with Sentry of course. Join him Tuesdays & Thursdays.Follow for Updates
From casual hang outs to mini-conferences, join us at our next DEX Meetup, coming to a city near you.
A community of people who’ll get your UDP joke.
Ask questions, find answers, and connect with other people who get weirdly excited about application monitoring.
A noun meaning “web seminar” that proves tech companies shouldn’t invent words.
People like us on Twitter. For the most part.
How Tackle Monitors Performance in Serverless: "We continuously use @getsentry to monitor run time errors and API performance so that we can give our developers visibility into real customer experiences."
Tackle
@tackleio
Earlier in the summer I was worried the Slopes server was too slow. Installed @getsentry’s new Laravel performance monitoring to rnd sample calls yesterday. Good to have hard numbers that my code isn’t particularly slow 😄
Curtis Herbert
@parrots
New on Code[ish] - @bentlegen from @getsentry explores how being a #JavaScript developer went from reviled to respected. Hosted by @superhighfives: http://hrku.co/codeish85
Heroku
@heroku
Sentry is amazing @getsentry I know about every issue as it happens. Down to the file and line number where the error occurred. Without having to manually look at logs.
Stephen Afam-Osemene
@StephenAfamO
👀 9.3k error events, oof fixed! Thanks @getsentry
Bigint
@big1nt
@getsentry is love <3 thanks alot for make my life better haha
Patrick Andrade
@iaipatrick
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.