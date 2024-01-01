Sentry for Education

Unlimited team members, 50K errors, 100K transactions, 500 replays,
and 1GB attachments per month for free for 1 yr
When you receive your GitHub Student Developer Pack you become eligible for a free Sentry education account. Follow the steps below to activate your account.
As part of our commitment to enable developers to build more stable applications, we think it’s important to give back where it matters most.
If you’re a student, teacher, or work in research at a university, you can use Sentry for free. Join the likes of Scratch, The Harvard Crimson, MIT Media Lab, and hundreds of students that use Sentry on their personal projects.
Learn more about Sentry for Good.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.