Sentry for Education

When you receive your GitHub Student Developer Pack you become eligible for a free Sentry education account. Follow the steps below to activate your account.

As part of our commitment to enable developers to build more stable applications, we think it’s important to give back where it matters most.

If you’re a student, teacher, or work in research at a university, you can use Sentry for free. Join the likes of Scratch, The Harvard Crimson, MIT Media Lab, and hundreds of students that use Sentry on their personal projects.

Learn more about Sentry for Good.