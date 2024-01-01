Sentry for Good

Preventing bad code from happening to good people
At Sentry, we care. And because we care, we want to prove it — by making it easier for organizations doing good work to use our product.
As an open source company ourselves, we understand the impact that a little help can have. We're dedicated to growing the open source community.Apply here
If you are using Sentry for your classes, you are eligible for a sponsored account for your students.
Join GitHub's Student Developer Pack for access to Sentry's plan for students with unlimited projects and members for 1 year.
Sponsored accounts for non-profits and open source organizations get 5M errors, 100M transactions, 100K replays, and 10GB of attachments per month. Sponsored accounts for students and teachers get 50K errors, 100K transactions, 500 replays, and 1GB of attachments per month.
Sponsored accounts for non-profits and open source organizations get 5M errors, 100M transactions, 100K replays, and 10GB of attachments per month. If you need more than that, we will work with you to get you on the best plan for your volume.
The sponsorship is per organization and not for team. If your organization already has a Sentry account, you can link accounts within the same org, and setup rate limiting so that one team doesn't cannibalize all the events.
Probably, but sponsorships are provided at our discretion and you must comply with our Terms of Service. We have the right to turn off or reject any account for any reason, including if we believe that your organization is not in compliance with our terms of service.
No, if you make profit then you do not qualify for this specific program, but it’s great that you’re a B-Corp. Go you for doing cool things!
