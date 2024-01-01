Unity Error and Performance Monitoring

Actionable insights to solve Unity errors.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo

Getting Started is Simple

Unity Verified

Install the package via the Unity Package Manager using a Git URL to Sentry's SDK repository:

https://github.com/getsentry/unity.git#1.7.1

Sentry can be configured via the Sentry configuration window or programatically. The window can be accessed by going to Unity's top menu: Tools > Sentry.

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

See all platforms

More than 90K Organizations Trust Sentry with Their Application Monitoring

Unity Error Monitoring with Complete Stack Traces

See Unity stack trace details like filename and line number so you never have to guess. Filter and group Unity exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise. Monitor errors at scale without impacting throughput in production.

Unity Performance Monitoring

Quickly identify Unity performance issues before they become downtime. View the entire end-to-end distributed trace to see the exact, poor-performing API call and surface any related errors.

Fill In The Blanks About Unity Errors

Expose the important events that led to each Unity exception: debug logs, network requests, database queries, past errors.

See the Full Picture of Any Unity Exception

With Sentry's exceptional exception handling in Unity, you can triage quickly based on specific parameters like HTTP request, workflow stage, and hostname for each issue. Set custom tags to recreate the error environment relevant to your app, business concerns, and users.

Sentry character illustration

Resolve Unity errors with max efficiency, not max effort

  • Improve workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark errors as resolved and prioritize live issues.
  • Learn in which version a bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release.
  • Add commit data to automatically suggest an owner of each Unityerror and instantly send deploy emails.
Manage releases with Sentry

”Sentry's high-quality tooling helps Disney+ maintain high-quality service to its tens of millions of global subscribers.”

Andrew Hay
Director of Engineering at Disney Streaming Services

Is your data secure? You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about privacy

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

When Spring Boot is configured to generate Git information every event triggered by Sentry will have a release field set to the current Git commit ID that will enable Monitor Release Health Sentry feature. More details here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

Supporting Resources

How To Secure ASP.NET Core Apps With Azure Key Vault And Sentry

Reddit Customer Story

Improve your 99% latency with 1% effort.
Try Sentry’s Unity monitoring today.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.