Get to the root cause of an error or latency issue faster by seeing all the technical details related to that issue in one visual replay on your web application.

Playback of User Sessions with Code-level Insights

Playback of Your App

Rewind and replay every step of the user’s journey before and after they encountered an issue. Eliminate the guesswork and get to the root cause of an issue, faster.

Deeper Debugging Context

Navigate your application’s console output, network calls, and even inspect your application’s DOM tree. It’s like having your browser’s dev tools right inside Sentry.

Embedded Into Your
Existing Workflow

Access replays directly within your event details or transaction summary page so you can get all the details related to an issue in one place.

“I have been using Session Replay in a few of my company's apps and it is a really great feature! Not only has it helped me and my team to be more efficient on resolving very oddly-specific issues and things related to UI, but also has helped me spot issues with non-error sessions as well,

John Victor, Jornadayu

Protecting private user information

Session Replay from Sentry offers a range of privacy controls to let
developers ensure that no sensitive user information leaves the browser.
Augment your debugging experience without sacrificing user privacy.

All Issues, One Place

Use Sentry to collect and process code issues from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Flutter
  • Elixir
  • Go
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Kotlin
  • Native
  • NodeJS
  • Pearl
  • PHP
  • Python
  • React
  • Ruby
  • Rust
  • Scala
  • Unity

    • FAQs

    Sentry's Session Replay provides a video-like reproduction of user interactions on a site or web app, giving developers the details they need to resolve errors and performance issues faster. All user interactions - including page visits, mouse movements, clicks, and scrolls - are captured, helping developers connect the dots between a known issue and how a user experienced it in the UI.

    Yes, Session Replay is available for all Sentry customers.

    Session Replay supports all browser JavaScript applications. It is built to work with @sentry/browser, and our browser framework SDKs. See here for the full list.

    You will be able to set up Session Replay with only a few lines of code. Your existing @sentry/browser basic setup + DSN can be used for configuration.

    Please check out our pricing page for details.


    For more information on Session Replay, check out our full FAQ page.

