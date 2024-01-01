Kotlin Error Tracking

Debug Kotlin apps and prevent crashes across your entire stack with Sentry. Triage and resolve Kotlin exceptions with an end-to-end view of every issue. Enjoy a Kotlin application monitoring workflow that actually improves the debugging process.

Getting Started is Simple

Add the sentry SDK to build.gradle

// Make sure mavenCentral is there.
repositories {
    mavenCentral()
}

// Add Sentry's SDK as a dependency.
dependencies {
    implementation 'io.sentry:sentry:7.1.0'
}

Configuration should happen as early as possible in your application's lifecycle:

import io.sentry.Sentry

Sentry.init { options ->
  options.dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>"
}

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Kotlin Error Monitoring With Complete Stack Traces

See details like filename and line number so you never have to guess. Filter and group Kotlin exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise. Monitor errors at scale without impacting throughput in production.

Fill In The Blanks About Kotlin Errors

Expose the important events that led to each Kotlin exception: network requests, debug logs, database queries, past errors.

Resolve Kotlin Errors With The Right Inputs

Improve Kotlin error monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark errors as resolved and prioritize live issues. Learn in which version a bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release. Add commit data to automatically suggest an owner of each Kotlin error and instantly send deploy emails.

Sentry character illustration

See the Full Picture of Any Kotlin Exception

Triage quickly based on specific parameters like HTTP request, workflow stage, and hostname.

Set custom tags to recreate the error environment relevant to your app, business concerns, and users.

Find answers to the key questions: Which users are experiencing this bug? What was the value of their shopping cart?

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

When Spring Boot is configured to generate Git information every event triggered by Sentry will have a release field set to the current Git commit ID that will enable Monitor Release Health Sentry feature. More details here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

