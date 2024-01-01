Releases

No one knows why good apps crash. Except for you. Get data on crash-free
sessions, crash-free users, version adoption, and more with Releases.

Data Depth

Are you seeing a decrease in crash-free sessions? Are several hundred customers experiencing the same issue on a new release? Resolve high-impact issues based on user session and crash data. Compare multiple releases, dive deeper into the history of any particular release, and see precisely when your release started to degrade.

Analysis

By identifying the moment your app begins to erode, Discover visualizes the impact of bugs from one release to the next. For example, if you notice a drop in crash-free users, Sentry will automatically build — and run — a query for events by release.

Version Adoption

Quickly see how a release is performing with your user base by tracking version adoption of your applications. Identify and resolve any upgrade blocking issues that are inadvertently introduced in new releases.

