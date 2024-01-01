No one knows why good apps crash. Except for you. Get data on crash-free
sessions, crash-free users, version adoption, and more with Releases.
Are you seeing a decrease in crash-free sessions? Are several hundred customers experiencing the same issue on a new release? Resolve high-impact issues based on user session and crash data. Compare multiple releases, dive deeper into the history of any particular release, and see precisely when your release started to degrade.
By identifying the moment your app begins to erode, Discover visualizes the impact of bugs from one release to the next. For example, if you notice a drop in crash-free users, Sentry will automatically build — and run — a query for events by release.
Quickly see how a release is performing with your user base by tracking version adoption of your applications. Identify and resolve any upgrade blocking issues that are inadvertently introduced in new releases.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.